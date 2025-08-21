Striking out barriers for Oklahoma kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma’s fundraising campaign as a fun and easy way to raise mentoring funds as a community.

By: Addie Crawford

A new fundraising opportunity is providing mentorship for young children across Oklahoma, according to organizers.

Bowl For Kids' Sake is a social fundraising campaign that supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma's mentoring program, which ignites potential to last a lifetime.

This year, BBBS has served 373 children—a milestone that reflects accelerated impact, increased funding needs, and expanded community partnerships.

Participants in the fundraiser form teams, host events, collect donations, and celebrate their success at the Bowl For Kids’ Sake party at Andy B’s Bowling Alley, complete with prizes and awards.

"Andy B's has supported Big Brothers Big Sisters for 30 years now," said Sales Representative Vivienne Cardenas. "We really like to be involved in our community and help out kids."

BBBS has plenty of lanes open for people to come to the Andy B's celebration on Thursday, August 21st at 7pm.

Oklahomans are encouraged to start thinking of ways to get involved in the annual fundraiser for next year.

BBBS is looking for volunteers and male mentors to empower children across the state.

"We have a 161 kids on the waitlist and 157 of them are little boys," said BBBS OKC Are Director Bailey McMahan. "If you are a male and want to be a mentor then please help us out."

