Semiannual children's consignment sale returns to OKC Fairgrounds

The Just Between Friends sale at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds returns, offering families discounted children’s clothing, toys, supplies, and home goods.

Wednesday, August 20th 2025, 12:55 pm

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An upcoming event at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds offers the opportunity to find cheaper options for children's clothing, as well as savings on other items.

The Just Between Friends sale, designed for Oklahomans with a growing family, is one of the country's leading children's and maternity consignment events.

This Oklahoma City show brings together a wide variety of consignors with great deals on children's clothing, toys, supplies, and home decorations.

By shopping at JBF, you can expect savings of 50-90% off retail with a huge selection of name-brand, quality items.

Attendees can enjoy great bargains while meeting the enthusiastic community around this sale who can lend advice and support to families.

The sale in the OKC Fairgrounds Pavilion Building has free admission from August 21st through the 23rd with different additional savings offers.

See discount days and hours of operation here.
