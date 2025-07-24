ICE agents surface in OKC leasing offices

A few apartment complex leasing offices throughout parts of Oklahoma City are finding themselves being confronted by ICE agents looking for tenants.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

A few apartment complex leasing offices throughout parts of Oklahoma City are finding themselves being confronted by ICE agents looking for tenants.

It is something that has been happening in other states like Georgia, where immigration authorities are demanding landlords turn over leases, rental applications, and even want them to provide forwarding addresses.

On Wednesday, leasing office staff in the metro told News 9 Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents came into their office saying they were doing welfare checks to make sure kids were not being trafficked.

Staff declined to speak with News 9 out of fear of retaliation.

Oklahoma Senator Michael Brooks-Jimenez said he is aware that something similar is happening near Northwest 10th and MacArthur, but with a slightly different approach.

Brooks-Jimenez said, “ICE officers are showing up, and they're - they're going to the leasing offices and asking for tenant information, whether it be the leases. and they're saying that they're doing welfare calls.”

Brooks-Jimenez said this makes him suspicious. He added, " I would anticipate that landlords wouldn't be able to share this type of information without a subpoena.”

One leasing office told News 9 that ICE officers showed up and were looking in different apartments and car windows.

Brooks-Jimenez added that during the first Trump administration, the approach back then was to find young people separated from their families, but when they encountered those people, the intention was that if that guardian was undocumented, they were taken into custody as well as the unaccompanied minor.

Brooks-Jimenez adds that the area is a part of town that is heavily populated with Central Americans.

He said it makes sense that this is an area being targeted but also said many of these people had received temporary protected status, allowing them to work for a period of time. “President Trump has begun to terminate that status in those programs. and so as a result, those people are now here without permission,” added Brooks-Jimenez.

He adds that tenants, regardless of where they are from, have a right to privacy and they do not have to open their door.