Hip-hop star Drake could see a $1.73 million payout if the OKC Thunder secure a win in Game 6

Drake places bets on the OKC Thunder ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals

By: News 9

Hip-hop star Drake has placed bets on the Oklahoma City Thunder to win ahead of Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers, which could result in a $1.73 million payout.

The star posted to his Instagram story that he is betting $600,000 on the Thunder to defeat the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday evening.

The estimated payout is $822,000.

Not only did Drake bet for a win against the Pacers, he also placed a $200,000 bet that the Thunder would win by a 6-10 point margin.

The estimated payout for that would be $912,000, which would total a $1.73 million payout for the rapper.

Jay-Z also previously bet on the Thunder to defeat the Pacers in exactly five games but lost $1 million after the Pacers defeated the Thunder in Game 3 of the finals.