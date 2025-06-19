Hip-hop star Drake could see a $1.73 million payout if the OKC Thunder secure a win in Game 6

Drake places bets on the OKC Thunder ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 12:43 pm

By: News 9


Oklahoma City -

Hip-hop star Drake has placed bets on the Oklahoma City Thunder to win ahead of Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers, which could result in a $1.73 million payout. 

The star posted to his Instagram story that he is betting $600,000 on the Thunder to defeat the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday evening. 

The estimated payout is $822,000. 

Not only did Drake bet for a win against the Pacers, he also placed a $200,000 bet that the Thunder would win by a 6-10 point margin. 

The estimated payout for that would be $912,000, which would total a $1.73 million payout for the rapper.

Jay-Z also previously bet on the Thunder to defeat the Pacers in exactly five games but lost $1 million after the Pacers defeated the Thunder in Game 3 of the finals.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 19th, 2025

June 20th, 2025

June 20th, 2025

June 20th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 20th, 2025

June 20th, 2025

June 20th, 2025

June 20th, 2025