Oklahoma Thunder's Nikola Topić returns to court in Summer League games after long-awaited recovery from knee injury

By: Steve McGehee

Nikola Topić was selected 12th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, but missed the entire season recovering from a knee injury.

The Summer League games in Utah are Nikola's first chance to play organized basketball since he arrived at the Thunder.

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee caught up with Topic after Monday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.