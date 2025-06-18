Daigneault: Better ball movement, full team focus key in Game 6 for Thunder

Mark Daigneault emphasized the Thunder’s focus on consistency, sticking to the habits they’ve built over years as they head into a potential championship-clinching Game 6.

By: Jeremie Poplin

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for a potential title-clinching Game 6 in Indianapolis, Head Coach Mark Daigneault spoke to the media with his usual focus and clarity. Here’s what we learned from his session:

Thunder’s Ball Movement Must Improve on the Road

Daigneault acknowledged OKC’s offensive struggles away from home, particularly in terms of assists. The Thunder are averaging just 13 assists per game in Indianapolis, and Daigneault said it plainly: “We have to play better offensively out here to win the game tomorrow.” He expects intense defensive pressure from Indiana and emphasized that OKC must match it with force and precision.

No Underestimating Tyrese Haliburton or the Pacers

With Haliburton’s status uncertain, Daigneault reminded everyone that the Thunder approach elite players with full respect. “We’re expecting Indiana’s best punch,” he said, whether Haliburton suits up or not.





Thunder Lean on “Stacking Days,” Not Championship Talk

When asked about managing pressure with a championship one win away, Daigneault emphasized their long-held philosophy: “stacking” possessions, practices, and days. “There’s no new material right now,” he said. “The most important thing we need to do to win the game tomorrow is prepare today... and then play the first possession really well.”





Shai and Jalen Thrive Inside the Team Structure

Asked about balancing shot distribution between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, Daigneault praised both players’ uniqueness and team-first approach. “They do it inside the team... and that’s why the team’s been successful.”

NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories



