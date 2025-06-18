Daigneault: Better ball movement, full team focus key in Game 6 for Thunder

Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 12:55 pm
As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for a potential title-clinching Game 6 in Indianapolis, Head Coach Mark Daigneault spoke to the media with his usual focus and clarity. Here’s what we learned from his session:
Daigneault acknowledged OKC’s offensive struggles away from home, particularly in terms of assists. The Thunder are averaging just 13 assists per game in Indianapolis, and Daigneault said it plainly: “We have to play better offensively out here to win the game tomorrow.” He expects intense defensive pressure from Indiana and emphasized that OKC must match it with force and precision.
With Haliburton’s status uncertain, Daigneault reminded everyone that the Thunder approach elite players with full respect. “We’re expecting Indiana’s best punch,” he said, whether Haliburton suits up or not.
When asked about managing pressure with a championship one win away, Daigneault emphasized their long-held philosophy: “stacking” possessions, practices, and days. “There’s no new material right now,” he said. “The most important thing we need to do to win the game tomorrow is prepare today... and then play the first possession really well.”
Asked about balancing shot distribution between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, Daigneault praised both players’ uniqueness and team-first approach. “They do it inside the team... and that’s why the team’s been successful.”
Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
June 19th, 2025
June 19th, 2025
June 19th, 2025