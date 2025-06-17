Haliburton to undergo MRI on strained calf as Game 6 status hangs in the balance

Tyrese Haliburton will undergo an MRI on his strained right calf to determine the severity of the injury, with his availability for Game 6 of the NBA Finals still uncertain.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton is scheduled to undergo an MRI after re-aggravating a right calf injury during Indiana’s Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury is believed to be a calf strain that occurred in the same leg that had been dealing with ankle soreness just last week.

During his appearance on NBA Today, ESPN insider Shams Charania noted:

“The belief is that Tyrese Haliburton has strained his right calf and I'm told he will undergo an MRI to determine the exact severity of this strain… It is the NBA Finals, but it was described to me today that if this were the regular season or even the first round, there's doubt that he would play.”

Haliburton and Carlisle react to injury

Haliburton fell awkwardly on a drive in the first quarter and came up holding his calf. He briefly left the game but returned in the second quarter, ultimately finishing with just four points on 0-of-6 shooting.

Still, Haliburton made his intentions clear postgame:

“It’s the Finals, man. I’ve worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete. … If I can walk, then I want to play.”

Head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed Haliburton isn’t fully healthy, but echoed his star guard’s desire to suit up:

“We were concerned at halftime, and he insisted on playing.”

When might we know?

The final injury report is due Thursday, June 19, ahead of Game 6 in Indianapolis. The Pacers trail 3-2 in the series and need a win to force a decisive Game 7.

As Charania added:

“Once the Pacers and Haliburton get the results back on this MRI… they’re going to be able to identify the severity and then huddle and map out exactly what the plan will be going into Game 6.”





2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

Game 5: Thunder 120, Pacers 109

Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC

