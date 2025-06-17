OU raises tuition for 5th consecutive year, announces NIL revenue sharing for 6 sports

The University of Oklahoma is raising tuition for the fifth year in a row while launching a multi-sport NIL revenue-sharing plan, prompting calls for increased state funding and fairer support.

By: Haley Hetrick

-

The University of Oklahoma is raising tuition again, marking the fifth consecutive year that students will see an increase in the cost of attendance.

The 3% hike, announced this week, comes as OU also begins rolling out its new revenue-sharing plan, which will pay student-athletes directly through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) compensation. Six sports will be included in the plan.

Bennett: State Underfunding Drives Tuition Hikes

State Representative Forrest Bennett (D-Oklahoma City) describes the tuition hike as “a sign of the times,” citing long-term trends in declining state funding for higher education.

“That is a pattern that necessitates the increasing tuition rates,” Bennett said. “I would love to see the state find a way to step up.”

According to Bennett, state appropriations accounted for approximately 40% of OU’s budget in 2000. In 2025, that number is just 22%. He says that puts pressure on universities to raise money from other sources, including tuition and private donors.

“If we are not funding the university to the degree that we should be,” Bennett asked, “then should the state really get to dictate terms to a university that’s having to raise all its revenue from either tuition or private donors?”

University Says Hike Will Expand Access

OU President Joseph Harroz has stated that the tuition increase will help expand scholarships and opportunities for underserved communities — a goal Bennett supports.

“I suppose I would rather see a modest increase in order for low-income folks to access higher education than see the university roll back opportunities for people to attend,” he said. “You should remain a place for all folks to come and get educated.”

While the tuition hike drew criticism from some, Bennett acknowledged the timing is “awkward” — coming just as the university unveils its $20.5 million NIL revenue-sharing plan.

OU has not said that the tuition increase is connected to NIL funding. In fact, the university says it has increased need-based financial aid and scholarships by nearly 50% to offset rising tuition costs.

Revenue Sharing Includes Six Sports

Bennett praised OU’s decision to include six sports — not just football — in its NIL revenue-sharing plan.

“I was really happy to see that the University of Oklahoma chose to do revenue sharing across six sports, not just football. Softball, obviously. Oklahoma is a softball state now.”

He added that the effort reflects a more equitable approach to compensating student-athletes.

“The effort of the college athlete needs to be considered above everything else,” he said.

Calls for Legislative Action on NIL

Bennett says the new NIL era needs legislative attention — and that athlete voices must be central to any conversation.

“For my part, I will make sure that anything that comes across the legislature gets a robust and comprehensive conversation about what’s fair for the athlete first,” he said.

He emphasized the long-overdue need for fairness in college athletics, recalling that when he was a student, athletes who generated millions for the university struggled to afford food.

“Getting free tuition alone is not proper compensation for college athletes,” Bennett said. “When I was at OU, I knew college athletes who were very well-known who, on the weekends, struggled to find food.”

Comparing OU to OSU

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State University has taken a different approach: splitting its NIL revenue among seven sports while maintaining flat tuition for the fourth consecutive year.

A Choice for the State

As lawmakers consider regulating NIL programs, Bennett says the state can’t have it both ways.

“If you want to be heavy-handed about the way you control NIL,” he said, “then you have to be generous with your pocketbook.”

Bennett says it's time for Oklahoma to decide what kind of support system it wants to build around its flagship universities — and who should carry the burden.

“This is going to continue to be a complicated thing until we can find an equilibrium that works for everybody.”







