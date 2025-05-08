'Municipal Carry Act' heads to governor's desk

A bill that would allow city employees to carry concealed handguns is on its way to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 5:29 pm

By: Haley Hetrick


House Bill 1095, also known as the “Municipal Carry Act,” would allow municipalities to pass ordinances authorizing concealed carry of handguns in offices or buildings owned by the city. It would not allow guns in courtrooms, jails and detention facilities.

The legislation passed the Senate with a 39-8 vote, with all opposition coming from Democrats.

Senate Democrats expressed concerns that the bill could extend concealed carry rights to individuals without sufficient training.

“House Bill 1095 moves us in the wrong direction,” said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City. “This bill opens the door to more firearms in courthouses, government buildings, zoos and parks where children learn and play. It extends the right to concealed carry for individuals who are not law enforcement officers.”

A similar law passed in 2017 allowed county employees to carry concealed firearms. Supporters of the new measure say it gives cities the same rights already extended to counties.

“It is the ultimate local control to give these municipalities the ability to defend themselves and to uphold the U.S. Constitution,” said Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant.

Stitt has five days to sign or veto the bill.
Haley Hetrick
Haley Hetrick holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma and works as News 9's Capitol Reporter, reporting on legislative issues statewide. Haley joined the News 9 team as a multimedia journalist in August 2022.

