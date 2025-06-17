WATCH LIVE: Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 5 Post Game show
Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Monday, June 16th 2025, 10:25 pm
By:
Destini Pittman
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
WATCH LIVE
The Thunder are just one win from an NBA Championship! OKC beat the Pacers 120 to 109
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.