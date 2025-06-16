Thunder, Pacers clash in crucial Game 5 as NBA Finals return to OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder return home to host the Indiana Pacers in a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the series tied 2-2.

Monday, June 16th 2025, 4:53 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The NBA Finals are back in Oklahoma City as the Thunder host the Indiana Pacers for Game 5 in the best-of-seven series. After splitting the first four games, both teams now face a best-of-three scenario with the Thunder holding home court for two of the remaining contests.

Fans hope to see the Thunder reclaim the edge they lost in a dramatic Game 1 defeat. That game ended on a last-second shot by Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, stunning the home crowd. Oklahoma City bounced back in Game 2 with a commanding win, their most lopsided victory of the series, before the teams traded victories in Games 3 and 4 in Indiana.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the high level of play across the series but emphasized the need to stay focused.

“You just know it's going to be [an] unbelievable level,” Daigneault said.

As the series resumes, one of two streaks will end: the Pacers have not lost back-to-back games in this postseason, while the Thunder remain undefeated at home in consecutive playoff contests.

Tip-off for Game 5 is set for Monday night. Stay with News 9 for live coverage and postgame analysis.

>> Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 5 LIVE BLOG

NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals 

Coaches Corner 

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder 

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers 

Thunder Player POV 

Community Stories 
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 16th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025