Thunder, Pacers clash in crucial Game 5 as NBA Finals return to OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder return home to host the Indiana Pacers in a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the series tied 2-2.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The NBA Finals are back in Oklahoma City as the Thunder host the Indiana Pacers for Game 5 in the best-of-seven series. After splitting the first four games, both teams now face a best-of-three scenario with the Thunder holding home court for two of the remaining contests.

Fans hope to see the Thunder reclaim the edge they lost in a dramatic Game 1 defeat. That game ended on a last-second shot by Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, stunning the home crowd. Oklahoma City bounced back in Game 2 with a commanding win, their most lopsided victory of the series, before the teams traded victories in Games 3 and 4 in Indiana.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the high level of play across the series but emphasized the need to stay focused.

“You just know it's going to be [an] unbelievable level,” Daigneault said.

As the series resumes, one of two streaks will end: the Pacers have not lost back-to-back games in this postseason, while the Thunder remain undefeated at home in consecutive playoff contests.

Tip-off for Game 5 is set for Monday night. Stay with News 9 for live coverage and postgame analysis.

