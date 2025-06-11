OKC realtor lights up Heritage Hills home to celebrate community spirit during Thunder’s Finals run

Local realtor Jennifer Kragh transformed her Midtown home into a vibrant Thunder tribute to celebrate community, resilience, and Oklahoma City’s pride during the NBA Finals.

By: Anna Denison

As the Oklahoma City Thunder battle in the NBA Finals, one local homeowner is turning heads with her team spirit. Jennifer Kragh, with Sage Sotheby's International Realty and a die-hard Thunder fan, has transformed her Heritage Hills home into a tribute to the team and the entire community.

Kragh lives in a historic 1904 home that she says practically begs to be decorated.

“We take no credit for the house being pretty or cute — that’s the guy who built it way back in the day — but it's a house that deserves to be dressed,” she said. “It was like it was built for decorations.”

That spirit came to life in full color once the Thunder clinched a playoff spot. “The day we made the NBA playoffs, we put up a large flag,” Kragh said. “Then after that, we thought, well, wouldn't bunting be fun?”

The decor didn’t stop there. “By round two, we thought we needed to add more, so we had bows and we hung Rumble on our door,” she said. “Then by round three, when we were playing the Timberwolves, we added lights to the side porch.”

By the time the Thunder reached the Finals, Kragh was all in.

“I called Superior Neon Signs in Oklahoma City and I said, I need a Thunderbolt installed at my house by June 4th,” she said. “They had it here by June 1st.”

For Kragh, the decorations are about more than fandom. She adorns her historic Midtown home to bring joy to others and to create something people can share, enjoy, and rally around as a community.

“What’s been so wonderful and special about this season is the hope and the joy it’s brought to our community — and we’re all in it together,” Kragh said.

This Finals run carries special meaning for her. One of the windows in her home was blown out by the blast of the Oklahoma City bombing before she owned the house. Now, 30 years later, to decorate that same home in celebration of OKC’s strength and spirit feels especially powerful.

Kragh said seeing the team evolve to this point has also been special to her.

“I’ve been a fan since day one,” she said. “I grew up in a little small town in Oklahoma. It’s kind of hard to be from a small town and not enjoy sports. I’m a basketball player from the six-on-six days… so I’ve always been a lifelong basketball fan.”

Living minutes from Paycom Center, Kragh said the whole experience sometimes still feels surreal.

“It doesn’t even really seem real,” she said. “I love the Thunder and have been cheering for them since day one.”

With her home now a beacon of Thunder pride, Kragh hopes her enthusiasm spreads.

“We really did it just to show our civic pride and how much we love being a part of Oklahoma City,” she said. “And we’re really proud of the Thunder. We’re going to win.”