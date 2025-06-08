Suspect arrested and identified after early morning shooting at Enid house party

Enid police say a suspect was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at a westside house party early Sunday morning.

By: Graham Dowers

-

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Evan Reneau.

Enid Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people during a house party on the city’s west side.

According to the Enid Police Department, officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of gunfire at a residence where a gathering was taking place. Investigators say a disgruntled individual arrived at the party and opened fire inside the home.

Two people were injured in the shooting. One was treated at a local hospital, while the other was transported to Oklahoma City for additional care. Their conditions have not been released.

Police say a suspect has been arrested on two complaints of intent to kill, though formal charges have not yet been filed.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.