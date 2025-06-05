Sweet Friends Bakery serves Thunder spirit with organic, dye-free goodies

Sweet Friends Bakery is celebrating the Thunder’s playoff run with handmade, organic treats with no artificial dyes or seed oils.

By: Anna Denison

An Oklahoma City bakery is blending sweet treats with city pride as the Thunder make waves in the NBA playoffs. Sweet Friends Bakery, known for its organic and dye-free baked goods, is seeing a surge in community support with its Thunder-themed confections.

“We're Sweet Friends Bakery. We've been open for about two years now,” said Nicole Hanson, the bakery’s owner. “What kind of sets us apart from other bakeries is all of our stuff is made with organic ingredients. We're seed-free, our cases [are] always dye-free, so anything you see in here won't have artificial dyes—just natural colors. We use fruit and vegetable orders for those.”

The bakery first leaned into the excitement of the Thunder last year when the team made a playoff run.

“My husband and my kids were obsessed. They were like, ‘You have to do something,’” she said. “My team and I created… just the cookies last year. We created the designs for those and put them out. And so when they made it to the playoffs again this year, it was a no-brainer.”

What started with cookies has turned into a local phenomenon. She said when the Thunder made it into the playoffs again, they were so excited to make more treats.

“The community loved them last year. It was really cool watching other bakeries and ice cream shops join in on the Thunder-themed treat,” she said. “When they made it to the playoffs this year, it was a no-brainer that we had to do it again, and the community has loved it even more. I didn’t think it was possible.”

Hanson said the support means a great deal to her local business, with customers reaching out in droves.

“The community has responded really well. It’s again, it’s been really cool. We did the windows up and it’s only been up for a couple of days, but we’ve already gotten really cool feedback,” she said. “And we get messages and requests all the time. ‘Hey, will you send me back this?’ ‘Hey, can I order four dozen cookies?’ So yeah. It's been really cool.”

Being part of the playoff buzz means more than just a sales boost. For the bakery owner, it’s a connection to the city’s identity.

“We actually—little bit related—just started reading the book Boomtown. I don't know if you have read it, but it's phenomenal,” she said. “And what I loved most about that book is the way Oklahoma City is constantly launching itself forward. And to be a part of that in any way, shape or form is just so cool.”