OKC bars prep for Thunder vs Pacers Game 6 and large crowds
Social Capital and The Collective are both preparing for an overflow of crowds as people decide on where to watch game six of the Thunder v. Pacers on Thursday.
Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 5:43 pm
Stephanie Maniche
OKLAHOMA CITY -
The Thunder are just one win away from becoming NBA champions. Bars across the metro are preparing for an influx of customers ahead of Game 6 on Thursday.
Here's how two places in Oklahoma City are preparing.
How The Social Capital is preparing for game 6
- Ordering extra barrels of kegs and cases of ultra 24-ounce cans
- Spacing out the seating for optimal viewing for the TV setups
- Adding an additional bar with a couple of extra kegs off to the side
- Bringing in extra staff and managers for more security and eyes on the bar
- Thunder-related cocktails
- Encouraging the crowd to come as early as possible.
How The Collective is preparing for game 6
- Adding additional managers, staffing and security
- No overserving of alcohol
- Training staff to look for signs if things escalate because of alcohol intake
- Four TVs ready to show the game
- Encouraging the crowd to get there about 6:30 p.m. for seating.
