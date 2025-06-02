Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 1

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Sunday, June 1st 2025, 10:38 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

OKC Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals

OSU Golf take 12th National Title: Head Coach Exclusive

OU Softball look to extend run in WCWS

OSU/OU Baseball NCAA Regional overview

OKC Thunder: Keys to winning the NBA Finals

OU Softball keep their season alive

OU Baseball force elimination game at Chapel Hill

﻿Play the Percentages
