Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 1

Sunday, June 1st 2025, 10:38 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins, John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.
OKC Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals
OSU Golf take 12th National Title: Head Coach Exclusive
OU Softball look to extend run in WCWS
OSU/OU Baseball NCAA Regional overview
OKC Thunder: Keys to winning the NBA Finals
OU Softball keep their season alive
OU Baseball force elimination game at Chapel Hill
