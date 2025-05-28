OKC Zoo welcomes new red panda to Sanctuary Asia exhibit

Meet Jupiter, a playful 10-month-old red panda and the OKC Zoo's newest addition.

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 5:41 am

By: Sydney Price


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo wants you to say hello to Jupiter the red panda!

Jupiter is a 10-month-old red panda who recently relocated to the OKC Zoo from the Idaho Falls Zoo, a fellow Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo.

Jupiter is exploring his new home. While he is still young, red pandas often venture off from their mothers around this age, so this is the perfect time to welcome him to OKC!

Jupiter has not met the Zoo's other adult red panda, Khyana, but the Zoo says they plan to introduce the two of them soon.

On your next visit to the Zoo, you can stop by Sanctuary Asia to catch a glimpse of Jupiter.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025