Justin Rudicel's Monday evening forecast

Monday, May 26th 2025, 6:49 pm
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your Monday evening forecast on Memorial Day.
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has been part of the News 9 team since 2014. You can watch his forecasts weekdays on News 9 at Noon. At the young age of five years old, Justin became hooked on weather as this Hoosier experienced all kinds of big weather events growing up in Indianapolis, Indiana. He also loves sports and photography.
May 26th, 2025
May 27th, 2025
May 27th, 2025
May 27th, 2025