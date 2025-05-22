The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live on Sunday, June 8 on News 9.

By: News 9

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live on Sunday, June 8 on News 9.





The 78th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 season. The Tony Awards is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.





The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, are bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast – the night America watches Broadway – is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television. The Tony Awards have aired on CBS since 1978.



