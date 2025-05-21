Gov. Stitt talks new economic investments, manufacturing, and responds to Ryan Walters
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt addresses wide-ranging issues—from a massive economic development project and political relations, to the state's environmental and social issues—in his latest press conference. Explore the key takeaways.
Wednesday, May 21st 2025, 3:44 pm
Victor Pozadas
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Gov. Kevin Stitt held his weekly press conference at the State Capitol, where he addressed multiple issues affecting Oklahomans. Watch the full speech above or follow along for the biggest takeaways.
Economic Development and Aluminum Plant
- Announcement of the biggest economic development project.
- Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) is involved.
- First plant of its type in 45 years.
- $4 billion dollar investment.
- 1,000 direct jobs created.
- $80,000 a year average wage.
- The plant will create aluminum, serving as an intermediary for other products and industries.
- Reliable, affordable electrical grid cited as a factor.
- Pro-business, pro-environment stance.
- Met with 60 different ambassadors before the decision was made.
- Bringing the supply chain closer to home.
- Pressure on manufacturers to produce in the United States.
- National security considerations.
- Plant supplies parts to Raytheon.
- AEP company is investing $1 billion in response to the plant in Oklahoma.
Political and International Relations
- Praised Donald Trump’s recent Middle Eastern trip and congratulated him on deals and investments.
- Comment on national security related to manufacturing.
Environmental and Regulatory Issues
- Question about environmental permitting for the new plant.
- Most permitting is handled by local agencies; permits are already in progress.
- Direct and expedited work from the EPA.
- Mention of a $255 million EPA project not advanced in the Senate; votes still in question.
- The project is deemed a high priority for citizens and the business community.
- New plant expected to reduce average aluminum wait time from 45 days.
Social and Community Issues
- Desire to ensure kids are well fed across the state.
- Commitment to addressing child hunger.
State Governance and Legislation
- Mental health department audit and funding situation questioned.
- Auditor accused of politicizing the audit and focusing on “bad culture.”
- Governor references his accounting background, questions focus on culture.
- Critique of the legislative process: 500 new bills every year, most not priorities.
- Governor signs bills he supports, vetoes those he opposes.
- Commentary: “The money is always on the ‘yes’ side,” never on the ‘no’ side.
- On constitutional changes: not about who has the most money.
Tax Policy and Political Criticism
- Addressed Ryan Walters’ criticism for not completely cutting income tax.
- Stitt points out politicians making waves for personal gain; he reiterated his proposed 'path to zero' plan.
- Concerns about funding schools if the property tax is eliminated.
- Disappointment in political climate: “People sell their souls for the next 18 months.”
Legal and Jurisdictional Issues
- Claremore DA worked on a case against an out-of-state Native person producing child pornography.
- DOJ under Biden disputed charges, citing crime occurred on autonomous land.
- Counter-charges filed against local Oklahoma DAs.
- Comment that Trump’s DOJ would drop the charges