Norman Council advances Entertainment District, with ‘conditions’

City leaders and developers are waiting for the Oklahoma Supreme Court to pass down a decision as opponents seek for the project to be placed on a ballot. If the Supreme Court upholds a February District Court ruling, the project can continue to move forward.

By: Matt McCabe

-

Norman’s City Council has approved a phasing plan for the $1.2 billion Rock Creek Entertainment District, which has sought $600 million in TIF dollars.

Council’s approval has specific conditions tied to the ongoing litigation, now in the hands of Oklahoma’s Supreme Court.

First announced in September of 2023, the project has stalled in a series of lawsuits and legal challenges.

The Council initially voted to send the project to an election in August of 2024, but two former Mayors of Norman sued to stop the effort. It never landed on a ballot.

In September of 2024, three residents filed a referendum petition to bring the plan back to an election. 10,689 signatures were received.

In November, another group of residents filed a protest against the referendum petition, leading the two groups to court. A Cleveland County judge sided with the protesters in a February decision.

The decision was appealed to the Supreme Court in March and now remains in its jurisdiction in the fast-track docket.

However, during an April 22 meeting, Norman’s City Council postponed a decision to approve a phasing plan prepared by the project’s developers. City Attorney Rick Knighton warned of possible consequences, including a notice of default. Developers provided that notice on April 24.

On Tuesday, council members amended the motion to include a condition that would reflect the decision of the Oklahoma Supreme Court, proposed by Council Member Helen Grant.

Knighton advised council members that a breach of contract could lead developers to seek up to $230 million in damages against the city.

It passed by a vote of 8 to 1.