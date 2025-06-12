5 Takeaways from Game 3 as Pacers Take Series Lead

OKC’s worst assist-to-turnover ratio of the season, missed opportunities in key quarters, and Indiana’s bench puts Thunder in 2-1 hole.

By: Jeremie Poplin

1. Turnovers

Daigneault was candid about the 19 turnovers, calling them “uncharacteristic” for a team that typically values ball security. Tonight marks just the second time all year they've recorded more turnovers than assists in a game. Give Indiana credit for sustained pressure and physicality throughout the game. Of particular note: multiple inbound steals by T.J. McConnell, led directly to layups.

“Those were big plays... I just thought their overall tone was better than ours.”

The turnovers weren’t isolated incidents, they reflected a loss of composure under pressure and allowed Indiana to dictate tempo. The Thunder finished with 16 assists and 19 turnovers in Game 3, their worst assist-to-turnover ratio of the season.





2. Lost the Game in the Margins: Second and Fourth Quarters

OKC controlled the first and third quarters, but Daigneault pointed to poor execution and lack of identity in the second and fourth. The team struggled to sustain their physical and stylistic identity for a full 48 minutes.

“We really controlled the first and third... had a really hard time in the second and the fourth.”

Indiana’s energy, especially from its bench, completely flipped the game during those stretches. The start of both quarters saw the Pacers go on critical runs that Oklahoma City never fully recovered from. SGA finished with 3 points in the 4th, on three shot attempts in the final quarter. Indiana’s set defense after made baskets and crowding ball handlers, stalled OKC’s pace and rhythm. The Thunder lacked the aggressiveness and execution. OKC struggled to score from the FT line and the floor, scoring one bucket in the final 5:57.

3. Pacers Bench Imposed Their Will

While Indiana didn’t dramatically shift defensive schemes, Daigneault said their sharpness and intensity outmatched OKC’s force. SGA faced consistent pressure, but the difference was lack of execution.

“Their physicality was stronger than our force... Not enough good stretches to stack up to a win.”

Indiana played to their identity; OKC drifted from theirs. This was most evident in the fourth quarter, where Daigneault said Indiana “stacked way more quality possessions.” The Pacers won every 50/50 play while their bench owned Game 3. Indiana’s second unit outscored OKC’s bench 49–18. While Haliburton flirted with a triple-double, it was the bench brigade that took control and never let go.

4. Mental Lapses and Execution

Missed free throws, sloppy inbounds, and late-game possessions where OKC failed to convert were all cited as symptoms of a broader issue: losing poise in pressure moments. Daigneault pointed to the 8-point deficit with two minutes left and said the solution is not to be in that position in the first place.

“Your margin for error is really thin... It’s hard to win that game in that situation.”

While he wouldn’t single out players for mistakes, the implication was clear: this game was there to be won, and OKC simply didn’t execute well enough.

5. Defensive Rotations on SGA

Credit to Carlisle for cranking up the pressure with Andrew Nembhard and others for their defensive effort on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Pacers were relentless in making him work for every look.

“We’ve just got to keep platooning people onto him and try to keep our guys fresh somehow.”

The approach is less about stopping SGA and more about wearing him down over 48 minutes, both mentally and physically. The Pacers pushed higher above the screen than in previous games, forcing SGA to retreat or reset rather than attack downhill. That ball pressure disrupted OKC’s flow and limited the offense.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set for Friday night in Indianapolis.

