Thunder Up in the Park welcomes OKC fans ahead of Western Conference finals Game 1

Oklahoma City fans can visit Thunder Up in the Park ahead of Game 1 versus the Timberwolves for all sorts of Thunder-themed fun. Learn more from news 9's Kylee Dedmon.

By: Christian Hans

Ahead of Tuesday night's matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thunder fans can get a chance to enjoy the playoff experience at Thunder Up in the Park.

News 9's Kylee Dedmon was in Scissortail Park with a look at what to expect before tipoff on Tuesday night.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can head down to Thunder Up in the Park and take part in all sorts of activities before the game.

Ranging from face painting, sign crafting and live music, there will be plenty in store for fans.

In addition to several opportunities for photos, there is also a chance for attending guests to win two tickets to Tuesday's game.

Game 1 between the Thunder and Timberwolves tips off at 7:30 p.m.