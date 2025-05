A rollover crash is impacting traffic along Northwest 10th Street west of North Council Road in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

A rollover crash is impacting traffic Friday morning along a busy northwest Oklahoma City street.

Oklahoma City Police say a crash involving two vehicles happened just after 7 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Davis Avenue.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.