1 injured in SW OKC stabbing

One person was injured in a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City Thursday night, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Thursday, May 15th 2025, 9:55 pm

By: News 9


Police say the stabbing happened near Southwest 25th Street and South Goff Avenue.

The stabbing victim has been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to OCPD.

One person is being detained at the scene, but they are not in custody, said police.

No other information will be available until Friday morning, according to police.
