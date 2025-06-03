OKC's Scissortail Park prepares for 'Taking Flight' Wind and Kite Festival

Scissortail Park hosts the “Taking Flight” Wind and Kite Festival on Saturday, with free kites for the first 100 guests, live music, a farmers market and more.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

-

Families are invited to Scissortail Park this Saturday for the "Taking Flight" Wind and Kite Festival, an event featuring colorful kites, live music and fun for all ages.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with organizers of the festival, which had been previously rescheduled and will now run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Scissortail Park Vice President of Programming Eric Himan said the weather is shaping up perfectly for a kite-flying day.

"It is finally happening, and fortunately, it's windy right now," Himan said. "People bring their own kites, we sell kites as well, but for the first 100 people, we’re going to give them, for free, these sled kites.”

Himan said attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as the free kites will be first-come, first-served.

Kites for sale will range in price from $5 to $25, including designs such as an octopus, butterflies and character-themed models. The festival is geared toward all ages.

"A lot of kids come out because they have the opportunity to create and decorate them and then put them up in the air," Himan said. "I think it's the people that I get excited about, who are very skilled, advanced, and bringing their own kites."

Himan also said there will be other activities going on concurrently, promising fun for everyone who comes to Scissortail Park.

"This is where the farmer's market is happening as well," Himan said. We have two bands, the Jake Adams Band and the OKC Winds woodwind instrument band, that's going to be out. It's going to be a really fun time, and hopefully it'll be really windy."

To learn more about the festival, visit the Scissortail Park website.