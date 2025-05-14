Pepperoni Grill closes Penn Square Mall location after more than 30 years

Pepperoni Grill has officially shut down its Penn Square Mall location after more than three decades of service.

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 3:38 pm

By: Anna Denison


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Pepperoni Grill has officially closed its location at Penn Square Mall after more than three decades of operation.

In a statement, the restaurant confirmed the closure, saying,

“Yes, it's true. We officially closed our Penn Square location on Monday. We had an amazing run there for over 30 years, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support from the community throughout that time.”

The Penn Square location had been part of the Oklahoma City dining scene since the early 1990s.

According to the restaurant, its other two locations remain open. Customers can still visit Pepperoni Grill at 5620 West Memorial Road in Oklahoma City and 1000 West Covell Road in Edmond.

"We’re still serving up the same great food and hospitality our guests know and love," the statement said.

No additional details were provided regarding the reason for the closure.

Anna Denison
Anna Denison

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024. 

