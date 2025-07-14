Jones community mourns beloved farmer killed by water buffalo

Jones police say Brad McMichael, a longtime resident and well-known figure in the community, was attacked and killed by the water buffalo while tending to them on his farm.

By: Deanne Stein

-

The tight-knit community of Jones is mourning the tragic loss of a beloved local farmer who was killed Friday in an incident involving two water buffalo on his property.

Jones police say Brad McMichael, a longtime resident and well-known figure in the community, was attacked and killed by the animals while tending to them on his farm. Officers believe McMichael became trapped inside their enclosure and suffered multiple deep lacerations that ultimately led to his death.

“It was just a freak accident,” said Aaron Shafer, a friend who grew up with McMichael. “At the end of the day, that’s exactly what it was, a freak accident.”

The incident shocked the small farming town, where McMichael was a familiar and friendly face in town.

“It’s one of those things, for someone who’s been part of the community for so long, that smiling face you see every morning,” Shafer said. “He will be missed, he will be missed in the community for sure.”

Though the street now feels quieter, McMichael’s presence lingers. Local businesses are honoring his memory by displaying photos of him in their windows.

“He was loved here by many, and then some others didn't care for him because he was a man that spoke from his heart and had no filter between his brain and his mouth,” said Shafer, which is one of the many reasons he liked him.

McMichael’s girlfriend, Jennifer Green, said he had extensive experience working with animals on his family’s farm and had a deep love for them. He had purchased the two water buffalo at an auction the night before the incident. According to Green, the buffalo had originally come from a petting zoo.

“Sometimes when you're dealing with wild animals, and technically, that’s what they are, even cows in a field for 10 years are still wild at the end of the day,” Shafer said. “When an animal is taken from a place it’s been for years, loaded up, taken to another place, then loaded up again, they get stressed out.”

Police say both animals became aggressive at the scene and had to be euthanized. Evidence at the scene confirmed the buffalo were responsible for McMichael’s death.