Suspect charged after woman fatally shot in NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a woman has died after being shot on Friday. One person was later arrested.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a woman died following a shooting that happened Friday morning.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a local hospital after a gunshot victim, identified as 20-year-old Audrey Elizondo, arrived by personal vehicle.

Investigators say that Elizondo was shot while sitting inside a vehicle near Northwest 10th Street and North May Avenue.

Police say a suspect, identified as 24-year-old Tymaine Reed, was handling a firearm inside the vehicle when it discharged, striking Elizondo.

Authorities say Elizondo was hospitalized but was later pronounced dead on Saturday.

Reed was initially arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Those complaints have since been upgraded to second-degree murder.