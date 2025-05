Officers say a hit-and-run near U.S. Grant High School on Monday left a student with minor injuries.

By: Sydney Price

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Monday near U.S. Grant High School.

Police say a person was hit just before 3 p.m. along South Pennsylvania Avenue before the driver who hit them took off.

Oklahoma City Public Schools confirmed that the victim is a student and they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OKCPS says this did happen outside of the designated crosswalk.