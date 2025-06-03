Norman NOAA radios to go temporarily offline: Here are your weather alert alternatives

National Weather Service announces NOAA radio transmitters will be down for system updates. Find alternative weather alert services.

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 5:04 am

By: Madelyn Fisher


NORMAN, Okla. -

The National Weather Service says all Norman NOAA radio transmitters will be taken out of service Tuesday, June 3, through Thursday, June 5, for a software update.

The affected areas include:

  1. Ardmore
  2. Atoka
  3. Altus
  4. Chickasha
  5. Clinton
  6. Enid
  7. Lawton
  8. Oklahoma City
  9. Ponca City
  10. Stillwater
  11. Wichita Falls
  12. Wewoka
  13. Woodward

With the threat of severe weather this week, it is recommended that those who rely on these radios find an alternate method to stay weather aware.

You can do so by watching your local news station or downloading a weather app that will send push notifications to your phone when a storm is in your area.

The News 9 weather app is available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
