Norman NOAA radios to go temporarily offline: Here are your weather alert alternatives

By: Madelyn Fisher

The National Weather Service says all Norman NOAA radio transmitters will be taken out of service Tuesday, June 3, through Thursday, June 5, for a software update.

The affected areas include:

Ardmore Atoka Altus Chickasha Clinton Enid Lawton Oklahoma City Ponca City Stillwater Wichita Falls Wewoka Woodward

With the threat of severe weather this week, it is recommended that those who rely on these radios find an alternate method to stay weather aware.

You can do so by watching your local news station or downloading a weather app that will send push notifications to your phone when a storm is in your area.

