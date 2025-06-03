Norman NOAA radios to go temporarily offline: Here are your weather alert alternatives

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 5:04 am
The National Weather Service says all Norman NOAA radio transmitters will be taken out of service Tuesday, June 3, through Thursday, June 5, for a software update.
The affected areas include:
With the threat of severe weather this week, it is recommended that those who rely on these radios find an alternate method to stay weather aware.
You can do so by watching your local news station or downloading a weather app that will send push notifications to your phone when a storm is in your area.
The News 9 weather app is available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
June 3rd, 2025
June 4th, 2025