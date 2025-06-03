Bugging out! 'Mosquito City' Oklahoma to rank high this bug season

Oklahoma City jumps 12 spots in Orkin's mosquito cities list. learn how you can protect yourself with their BITE protocol this summer.

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 4:10 am

By: Kylee Dedmon


OKLAHOMA CITY -

According to the pest control company Orkin, Oklahoma City jumped 12 spots this year in terms of mosquito frequency.

As we get closer into the summer months, more sunscreen and bug spray will be on every grocery aisle.

The Orkin’s mosquito cities list is based on the number of people who requested mosquito service last year.

According to Orkin entomologist Frank Meek, use the BITE protocol.

B - block access to skin with long sleeves.

I - install tight-fitting screens on windows and doors.

T - trim vegetation around the home to eliminate mosquito hiding places.

E - eliminate standing water where mosquitos breed.

“You never know which mosquitoes are carrying something and which mosquitoes aren’t carrying something," Meek said. "So you take precautions with mosquitoes in general by doing the things we mentioned, and also doing preventative treatments at your home or at your property that can prevent or reduce populations of mosquitoes."

If you do get bitten, Meek said to avoid scratching; he said that by scratching, you could break open the skin and contract secondary diseases. 

Meek also said if you start to feel sick, talk to your doctor.

Meek said Mosquitoes will be around until the first frost of the season.

In addition to Oklahoma City, Tulsa ranks 32nd on the list.
