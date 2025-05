The Dallas Mavericks won the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft despite having just a 1.8% chance.

By: Graham Dowers

The Dallas Mavericks won the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft despite having just a 1.8% chance, raising some eyebrows. Oklahoma City won’t get Philadelphia’s pick this year, but they will receive the Sixers' 2026 first-rounder if it falls outside the top four. Meanwhile, the Thunder remain focused on their playoff run, tied 2-2 with Denver and gearing up for Game 5 at home.