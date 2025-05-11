A list of risks that can result from mold

Tiarra Colbert has been living at the Rolling Green Apartments in Edmond a little over a year.   A couple of months ago her entire kitchen flooded from a leak from an upstairs tenant.   

EDMOND, Okla. -

Tiarra Colbert has been living at the Rolling Green Apartments in Edmond a little over a year.  

A couple of months ago her entire kitchen flooded from a leak from an upstairs tenant.  

Colbert says she reached out to the management office for help and they gave her a fan to dry her floors.    

Colbert purchased a home mold test kit and the results revealed the following potential dangers to the different parts of her body.  

Colbert said Mold Test Company Senior Mold Analyst explained four of the toxins in her apartment are cancer causing and have other risks.  

  1. Kidney poisoning
  2. Liver poisoning
  3. GI tract
  4. Immune system
  5. Reproductive organ
  6. Cardiovascular system
  7. Heart
  8. Brain and nervous system  
  9. Reproductive organ poisoning
