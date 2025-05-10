18-year-old killed in rollover crash near Springer

An 18-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

-

An 18-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just north of Springer in Carter County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The rollover occurred around 7:36 a.m. on May 10 on Foothill Road, approximately 0.4 miles west of U.S. Highway 77 and about 3 miles north of Springer.

Troopers say the driver, Averiee Osmundson, of Springer, was traveling eastbound when her vehicle left the roadway to the left, overcorrected, and then re-entered the road before overturning multiple times. Osmundson was ejected approximately 78 feet from the point where the vehicle came to rest.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to Oklahoma City.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.