Daigneault: Thunder must 'Execute and evolve' after OT loss to Nuggets in Game 3

Overtime battle ends in a narrow defeat for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Denver Nuggets.

By: Jeremie Poplin

In a game defined by grit, execution, and playoff-level physicality, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault returned from a 104-113 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night with more to evaluate than to regret.

Though the Thunder fell just short, Daigneault was clear: this was about improvement and learning, hallmarks of a team trying to take the next step.

“It’s obviously lousy to lose,” Daigneault said. “But you can take a lot away, and we want to be a team that's improving through the series. You can’t let the outcomes distract you from the process.”

Despite shooting struggles and a late-game scoring stall, Daigneault praised the team’s ability to “manufacture” offense. Oklahoma City didn’t shoot well from deep but found points through offensive rebounding, transition play, and rim attacks. On this night, players like Jalen Williams, who finished with 32 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were central.

However, down the stretch, the offense lost rhythm, particularly after Williams’ scoring slowed late in regulation and overtime. He didn’t take a shot from 1:11 remaining in the fourth until the final seconds of OT.

“It becomes an execution game at that point,” Daigneault said. “We’re certainly aware of him, but if he’s got it going, they’re going to show a lot of help, and he’s going to have to make plays off the ball. That’s how we play—it’s in the flow.”

The Thunder’s defensive effort showed strong moments as well. They held Nikola Jokić to just 8-of-20 shooting and forced him into eight turnovers—a rarity for the reigning MVP. Jamal Murray, who struggled in Game 2, found separation more easily in Game 3 thanks to Denver's off-ball movement and physical screen setting.

“They moved him more off the ball tonight,” Daigneault noted. “That’s what good players and teams do. They find solutions.”

Still, OKC held the Nuggets to 102 points in regulation and won both the rebounding and turnover battles. Their first offensive rebound didn’t come until midway through the third quarter, but they finished strong in that department—another sign of resilience.

“It’s a long series,” Daigneault said. “We’ve done a lot of improving since Game 1. Tonight we didn’t win the shot-making battle—they shot 40% from three—but we gave ourselves a chance.”

Aaron Gordon, a force for Denver all series, once again made his presence felt. Daigneault credited Gordon’s two-way impact, calling him “a really good player” and “a thorn,” but emphasized that OKC would continue to rise to the challenge.

Now down 2-1 in the series, the Thunder look ahead to Sunday’s pivotal Game 4.

“We are in the process of becoming a great team,” Daigneault said. “One thing it takes is to be taken to the limit in the playoffs. And then rise.”