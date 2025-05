The City of Moore announced splash pads are officially open for the 2025 Summer Season through September 14.

By: Brandon Coons

The City of Moore announced Friday that splash pads are now open for the 2025 Summer Season.

They’re open seven days a week through Sunday, September 14, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to city officials.

To see a full list of parks and amenities, visit the City of Moore’s website or call 405-793-5090.