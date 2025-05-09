Former megachurch pastor to appear before Osage Co. judge in sexual abuse case

Former megachurch pastor Robert Morris stands before an Osage County judge, facing allegations of child sexual abuse stemming from the 1980s.

By: Victor Pozadas

The founder of one of the nation's largest churches is set to appear before a judge today in Pawhuska.

Robert Morris is accused of sexually abusing an Oklahoma child in the 1980s. Authorities said Cindy Clemishire was 12 when the alleged abuse began.

Clemishire and Morris are expected to attend Friday's hearing, however, Clemishire is not required to be there.

Clemishire said the time has come to hold Morris accountable.

"Justice. I mean, it's just the first step to justice is having the indictment," Clemishire said. "I really hope that it makes a statement to everyone out there that it's not okay."

Morris was indicted on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a minor. The alleged incidents occurred between 1982 and 1985 in Hominy, Oklahoma, while Morris was a traveling preacher hosted by Clemishire's family.

Friday's hearing is expected to be short. Morris entered a 'not guilty' plea.