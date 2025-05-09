1 killed in shooting following police pursuit near Cushing

A shooting involving the Oklahoma Highway Patrol leaves one person dead Friday morning near Cushing.

Friday, May 9th 2025, 5:17 pm

By: Christian Hans


CUSHING, Okla. -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a convicted felon during a pursuit that ended near Cushing Friday morning, authorities say.

Authorities say around 1:30 a.m., a Cushing Police officer pulled over a driver. The officer says the driver refused to give his name or show a license, then the officer says a gun was spotted in the car.

Police say the driver, who has now been identified as Curtis Russell, took off, leading the officer to a nearby home.

As the officer pulled up to the home, authorities say Russell opened fire, and the officer called for backup.

Chandler Police, Lincoln and Payne deputies, Sac and Fox tribal police, and OHP troops arrived at the scene to assist.

According to OHP, when one of their troopers arrived, Russell shot at them, so the trooper returned fire, killing him.

"If you shoot at a trooper with the intent of harming that trooper, you are going to be shot back at," said Chief Joe Williams, with OHP.

Investigators say Russell had a pistol and a rifle next to him, along with a flashlight.

OHP said as part of standard procedure, a trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 9th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025