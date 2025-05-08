Thunder Thursday: How the exclusive Thunder playoff shirts make it to every seat

The process of getting Thunder T-shirts to all 18,203 seats in the Paycom Center.

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 5:44 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

At each Oklahoma City Thunder playoff game, fans are welcomed with an exclusive Thunder T-shirt placed on their seat before they arrive. But how do those shirts get there?

Jennifer Watson, the Thunder’s director of community engagement, stopped by News 9 to explain how the team ensures every fan gets a shirt.

Watson said it takes a large crew to cover all 18,203 seats at the Paycom Center.

“Usually we have about 80 to maybe 100 people come in and help us,” she said.

To place the shirts, volunteers fold the sleeves back and drape each shirt over a seat, along with a noisemaker to help fans cheer on the team.
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

