Civics Bee State Finals: Oklahoma's brightest students compete for a shot at $100,000

Middle school students compete in the Oklahoma Civics Bee State Finals for a chance to win $100,000 in the national competition.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

Reporter Addie Crawford gets to learn about the Civics Bee State Finals happening May 12, where students will test their knowledge on government affairs and social sciences.

The event is being organized by the State Chamber of Oklahoma, where middle schoolers compete at a chance to be the best in state, taking home a $1,000 prize and qualifying for the national competition in Washington D.C. where they could win $100,000.

"It's like a spelling bee, but civics questions are asked to middle schoolers," State Chamber Senior VP of Communications and Marketing Brent Skarky said. "These kids are crazy smart."

A study by the Annenburg Public Policy Center concluded that only 40% of American adults could name the three branches of government, so Skarky said the competition encourages students to hit the books and get rewarded for it.

"We've got to do better," he said. "This is a way where kids get that training, get that education coming up through middle school, and have a chance to win."

Alana Haiken from Mustang is a student in this year's State Final. It is her first time competing in the Civics Bee.

"They give you a printed out study guide so I go over those materials a couple of times a week," she said. "I'm so excited. It's going to be a great experience."

The event is free to attend for anyone wanting to support the next generation representing Oklahoma on the national stage, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, May 12.

Visit the Chamber's official website for more details on the Civic Bee competition.



