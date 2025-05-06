4 people arrested in OKC after attempting to out-run drug agents

Multiple people were arrested after their minivan, loaded with nearly 100 pounds of black-market marijuana, crashed in Oklahoma City.

By: Sylvia Corkill

4 arrested while attempting to outrun Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents

According to court filings, the pursuit Thursday kicked off when OBN officers attempted to stop the van as it merged onto I-235 from Edmond. While ignoring red and blue lights and sirens, the minivan bearing a California tag sped off. Agents observed four people inside.

Suspects found hiding in various places, including a porta-potty

Southbound on I-235, while ignoring traffic signals, the van lost control and crashed under Broadway Extension and E. Wilshire Blvd. After abandoning their disabled vehicle, the foursome ran to a nearby gas station construction site where three of them attempted to hide.

Construction workers—tipped agents and OHP off to their whereabouts

The driver of the minivan, Damari Goss, became trapped in a storm drain where he attempted to hide. Workers also alerted agents to a porta-potty where Frederick Goss was found hiding.

Damaryea Brigham emerged from this drainage pipe after agents "threatened to send a K9 in after him. Armontae Swarn immediately surrendered.

Drugs uncovered

Agents located 92 pounds of marijuana inside the van. The illegal drugs had been bagged and placed in multiple suitcases.

According to OSBI, the men, who are from Indiana and Illinois, were arrested while attempting to buy and traffic black market marijuana out of state.

OBN agents raided an Edmond home the same day

Within hours of this incident, agents with guns drawn were videoed in Edmond surrounding a home in Bristol Park near W. 33rd and S. Sante Fe. A man was eventually arrested nearby. However, due to an ongoing investigation, OBN could not confirm if the incidents were related.