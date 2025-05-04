Big hats and bowties punctuate Remington Park's annual Kentucky Derby Day contest

Remington Park was full of flair and fashion on Saturday as fans gathered for the annual Kentucky Derby Day Hat and Bowtie Style Contest.

By: Graham Dowers

Remington Park was full of flair and fashion on Saturday as fans gathered for the annual Kentucky Derby Day Hat and Bowtie Style Contest. The event, held in conjunction with the famed horse race, invited attendees 18 and older to dress in their Derby best for a chance to win prizes and show off their creativity.

From extravagant wide-brimmed hats to handcrafted wooden bowties, participants brought their A-game. Judges noted the amount of effort and originality on display. One standout entry featured a hat modeled after a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, which took first place in the contest.

In addition to the fashion competition, guests stayed to watch the Kentucky Derby live, making it a full day of entertainment and tradition. Among those with a special interest in the race was country music star Toby Keith, whose horse Render Judgment competed. While the horse didn’t win, it held its own on the track and added excitement to the festivities.