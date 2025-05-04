Police confirm suspect in custody after standoff in Hughes County

Authorities confirm a suspect is in custody after a standoff took place in Hughes County, near 700 block of South Oak Saturday night.

By: News 9

UPDATE: Holdenville Police Department says Gerard Shane Williams has been arrested after incident in Hughes County.

Officials confirm the presence of Holdenville PD, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Muskogee Creek Nation were at the scene of the standoff last night.

Previous Story:

Authorities say a standoff is taking place in Hughes County, near 700 block of South Oak.

A large police presence is in the area and information on the people involved in the incident has not yet been released, as this is an active situation.

