Downtown Oklahoma City shooting injures one, suspects fled

One person is injured following a shooting in downtown Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: Destini Pittman

-

One person is injured following a shooting in downtown Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

OCPD says the shooting happened near South Robinson Avenue and Oklahoma City Boulevard.

Police say the suspects fled on foot but one person of interest has been detained.

The condition of the victim is stable at this time.

Police say they are actively working to clear downtown Oklahoma City.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.