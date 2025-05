Breaking: Deadly crash shuts down westbound I-44 lanes at Western Avenue, as per Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Traffic diverted. Updates to follow.

By: Allyson Luckie

-

The westbound lanes of I-44 at Western Avenue have reopened after a deadly crash, according the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a multiple-car crash there left one person dead.

Another crash at I-40 and I-35 injured someone who fell off the bridge there. News 9 is working to learn more about both incidents.

