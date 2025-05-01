Why understanding your mental health is important

Understand your mental health for better overall well-being. Kyann Mitchner from Sunbeam Family Services shares insights on therapy and self-care strategies.

By: Destini Pittman

Understanding your mental health is something that can impact your overall well-being.

"Mental health can be described as your mind's ability to function," said therapist Kyann Mitchner with Sunbeam Family Services.

Mitchner says many people focus on the importance of their body's physical health, but not their mental health. She says some of the reasons can be fear, cultural, and some don't know what to see a therapist for.

"You would be shocked how many individuals are struggling with things that can be assessed and ... dealt with in a healthy way by going to see a therapist," said Mitchner.

For those who are unable to see a therapist, you can focus on you mental health says to check in with yourself and asses what might be bothering you, move your body and practicing your body.

If you are open to seeking therapy, Mitchner says it's a good idea to shop your therapist.

"Just because one therapy experience didn't work out well for you, doesn't mean the next won't," she said. "Therapists typically do specialize in certain areas that they're passionate about."

