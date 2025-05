Due to inclement weather and a delayed opening at Fort Sill, all Lawton VA Main Clinic and Lawton North VA clinic appointments have been delayed Wednesday morning.

By: Sydney Price

The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System is delaying the opening of Lawton VA clinics due to inclement weather.

This includes Fort Sill, all Lawton VA Main Clinic and the Lawton North VA until 10:00 a.m. on April 30.

The VA says patients with appointments scheduled before that time will be contacted to reschedule.