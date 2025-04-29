1 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in Noble County

A man is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on collision early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 1:53 pm

By: Graham Dowers


A man is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on collision early Tuesday morning in Noble County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 177, about 6.5 miles southeast of Red Rock and just north of E0410 Road.

OHP says that a Kia Sorento crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Jeep head-on. Troopers say the driver of the Sorento was pinned for more than three hours and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Authorities say the driver of the Jeep was transported to Stillwater Medical Center and was later flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
