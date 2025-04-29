Search for missing Durant girl swept away by floodwaters officially ends

The search for 8-year-old Clara Robinson of Durant, Oklahoma, has ended after four months of searching. Robinson was swept away by floodwaters on Christmas Eve in Sherman, Texas.

The search for 8-year-old Clara Robinson of Durant, Oklahoma, who was swept away by a flood in Texas, has ended after four months.

Robinson was swept away by floodwaters on Christmas Eve in 2024 after a crash into a flooded culvert near Sherman, Texas.

Despite extensive daily search efforts by law enforcement, rescue crews, volunteers, and nonprofit organizations, on Monday, the nonprofit organization leading the recovery officially announced that they are ending the search.

Clara's father, Will Robinson, a basketball coach at Durant Public Schools, died at the scene after trying to save his daughter from the waters.

Authorities said Will fought to hold onto Clara, but was overwhelmed by the flooding.

A community remembers Clara

In the months following, the community of Durant and the Robinson family held onto hope, supporting the extensive search efforts through prayer vigils, fundraisers, and public awareness campaigns.

Students have organized a special tribute at George Washington Elementary School in Durant. Clara had been training to run a mile at school before the accident. On May 13, her classmates will finish that mile for her, wearing pink in her honor.

